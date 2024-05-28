15-year-old shot in double shooting: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk said they were investigating after a double shooting on May 26.

Officers said they responded to the 1700 block of Goodman Street at around 2:40 a.m., on Sunday.

At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male both suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The 18-year-old was suffering a graze wound to the finger.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.