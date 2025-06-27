Woman sentenced to serve 40 years for murdering mother in Norfolk assisted living facility

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been sentenced to serve 40 years for murdering her mother, who police say was strangled at a Norfolk assisted living facility in the summer of 2024. Her son, who's also charged in his grandmother's death, will stand trial later this year.

Heather Cummings, of Indiana, was sentenced Friday after entering a no contest plea to second-degree murder back in March.

Cummings' mother, Cleo Loizides, 81, was found dead at Commonwealth Senior Living on June 30. Following her death, Heather and Cliffton Cummings — Loizides' daughter and grandson, respectively — were charged with second-degree murder.

Heather Cummings was initially also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but that charge was nolle prossed, which pauses prosecution on the charge with the option to bring it back later. Court records show that Cliffton Cummings is still facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

WTKR News 3's Angela Bohon has been following this case from the start. During a hearing back in March, she reported on new details revealed in court about the circumstances and possible motive for the killing.

According to a Stipulation of Facts document which the judge read aloud during the March hearing, Heather Cummings "was convinced that her father (Mr. Cummings' grandfather) was murdered by her mother, Ms. Loizides, in late July 2021, and noted that the three year anniversary of his death was approaching." It also said Ms. Cummings felt his death should have been ruled a homicide rather than an accident.

The document also read, "She confessed to assisting Mr. Cummings in strangling her mother by holding down Ms. Loizides' arms as she struggled to pull the strap away from her neck. As Ms. Cummings was holding down Ms. Loizides' arms, she told Ms. Loizides, "This is for the best because you know what you did to my dad."

Cliffton Cummings is scheduled for a bench trial on August 4.