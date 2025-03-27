Daughter found guilty of killing mom in Norfolk nursing home

NORFOLK, Va. — An Indiana woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her mother, who police say was strangled at a Norfolk assisted living facility in the summer of 2024.

Heather Cummings entered the plea late Monday morning, and a judge found her guilty of killing her mother, Cleo Loizides. She now faces up to 40 years in prison, with sentencing set for June.

Loizides, 81, was found unresponsive last summer at Commonwealth Senior Living in Norfolk. According to court documents, Heather Cummings and her son, Cliffton Cummings, traveled from Indiana to commit the murder.

Thursday, new details were revealed in court about the circumstances and possible motive for the killing.

Heather Cummings believed, according to a statement she signed, that her mother killed her father a few years ago. She confessed to holding down Loizides while her son strangled her with the strap of purse.

She reportedly told her, "This is for the best because you know what you did to my dad

Cliffton Cummings is scheduled for a bench trial in August.