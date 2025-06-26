Local senators call for accountability in Angelina Resendiz case

NORFOLK, Va. — Last month, 21-year-old Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz went missing from Naval Station Norfolk, and her body was discovered two weeks later in a wooded area miles from the base. As her family mourns her loss, local senators are stepping up to seek justice.

This week, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner expressed their commitment to ensuring accountability in Resendiz’s case.

In an emotional interview last month, Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, recounted her relief and heartbreak upon finding her daughter. She spoke about the traumatic experience of identifying Angelina after flying from Norfolk to Texas.

"I wanted to see her. I didn’t know what to expect. I knew she was found outside," Castle shared, revealing the anguish of losing her daughter and the frustration of facing unanswered questions from the Navy regarding the handling of Angelina's remains.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sens. Kaine and Warner addressed the investigation into Resendiz’s death. Kaine mentioned his conversation with Castle and the importance of addressing her concerns.

“She has a real right to be deeply concerned about this, and I committed to her, as a member of the Armed Services Committee, that I’m going to be reaching out to the Navy to get some answers to some of the important questions she asked,” Kaine stated.

Warner echoed this sentiment, confirming their call for a comprehensive investigation.

“The family deserves answers. We did put in place an Ashanti Alert. I’m not sure why it wasn’t used in this case, but the family deserves an answer,” he said.

When asked about his message to mothers of sailors, Warner emphasized the Navy’s obligation to protect service members.

“Any mom of a sailor deserves to know that the Navy will do all it can to protect their kids and conduct a thorough investigation in the event of a tragedy,” he asserted.

Both senators believe that the investigation is far from over, and they remain dedicated to seeking justice for Angelina Resendiz and her grieving family.