HAMPTON, Va. — A bomb threat was reported at Hampton's courts, prompting an evacuation Tuesday morning, Hampton Police said.

Police confirmed to News 3 that they were responding to a bomb threat with K-9 units. The immediate area was closed off for investigation.

Threats were made to the Hampton Juvenile District Court, General District Court, and circuit courts, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.