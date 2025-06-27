Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies following shooting near church on Fife Street: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: A second man was injured in connection with the shooting, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

A man has died following a shooting on Fife Street Friday, according to a social media post by Norfolk police.

Around 1:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 100 Block of Fife Street. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Norfolk police.

Granby High School, Norfolk Collegiate School, Commonwealth Senior Living at the Ballentine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and multiple daycares are near the area where police say the shooting took place.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, we will update this article once more information becomes available.

