Man killed in Newport News shooting at Roanoke Ave. & 31st St.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a shoot in Newport News Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 31st Street and Roanoke Avenue Monday around 10:41 p.m., according to NNPD.

The man, later identified as Marvin Jackson, 54, was sent to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

NNPD is investigating this death as a homicide.

If you have any information, call 911, NNPD's non-emergency line at 757-247-2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.