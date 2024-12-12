Man found dying in street from gunshot wound in Portsmouth Wednesday: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found dying in the street from a gunshot wound late Wednesday night at an intersection in Portsmouth, police said.

The victim, identified as Anthony Lamont Jones, 32, was found shot at Prentis Avenue and Race Street around 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Portsmouth police are investigating the incident and have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the investigations bureau at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.