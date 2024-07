NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man who was seriously injured in a triple shooting on Rugby Street in Norfolk on Tuesday has died, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to find 20-year-old William T. Robinson suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two other men shot in the incident went to the hospital with serious wounds, and police were later able to connect them to Robinson.

Police are still investigating this incident.