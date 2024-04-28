Watch Now
Arrest made in connection to shooting that killed 10-year-old Portsmouth boy

Police still looking for person of interest in the case
Juvenile shot on Friday night in Portsmouth dies: Police
Posted at 9:22 PM, Apr 27, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Portsmouth that left a 10-year-old boy dead Friday night.

Around 6:15, police were called to a home on Farragut street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the boy who had been shot. He died at a local hospital.

On Saturday night, Portsmouth police said they arrested Shawnday Nakisha Ross, 31. She is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said they are still looking for Cleon Deonte Banks, 26, who is considered a person of interest in this case. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Cleon Deonte Banks
An investigation is still underway, police said. They're asking anyone with information about what happened to call their investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

