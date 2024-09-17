Vigil held in honor of two fathers killed in Suffolk mass shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — A community came together in a vigil after a deadly mass shooting in Suffolk.

Watch: Monday night vigil to honor Suffolk mass shooting victims

Monday night vigil to honor Suffolk mass shooting victims

Two men died and three other people were hurt in the shooting on East Washington Street in Suffolk.

The community is shaken up by the murder of those two men.

"Make Suffolk stronger. Lord bring more peace into this city in Jesus name," Justin Goodman, one of the victim's brother said in prayer during the vigil.

Watch: Family of men killed in Suffolk mass shooting hoping for justice as police search for suspects

Family members of men killed in Suffolk mass shooting talk ahead of vigil

With candles in hand, community members and the family of William Goodman Jr. and Demonte Tillery remembered the two fathers who were killed in a mass shooting.

Tillery was a truck driver at Good Guy Enterprises in Suffolk.

"My father was a good man and a good father," one of Tillery's young son's said.

"My dad was supposed to be watching me last Saturday. But he was on the field with me while I was playing. Even though he wasn’t there in person, I still felt him by my side," another of Tillery's young children said.

Watch: 2 men killed in Suffolk mass shooting identified; no suspects identified

2 men killed in Suffolk mass shooting identified; no suspects identified

Goodman was the owner of Good Guys Enterprises, a truck company and the owner of Quality Tire Shop, both located in Suffolk.

Here’s what Goodman’s family says happened on the night the two men were killed.

"Demonte was just starting to work for William. They were at the location working on a truck. They were getting ready to put Demonte on the road and unfortunately this transpired," Goodman's father said.

"What do you have to say to the person who shot your son and others?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Goodman's father.

"I want you to pay for what you’ve done. I don’t want any retaliation. But I do want justice for my son," William Goodman Sr. said.

Goodman leaves behind six kids and Tillery leaves behind five kids.