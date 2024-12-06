Man shot to death, woman injured during dispute outside of Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. — A dispute led to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Hampton Thursday night, police say.

The two people were shot during a dispute involving several people outside of a home, according to police.

Police didn't share the address of the home, but they said around 7 p.m., they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive. A 26-year-old woman who was also shot was found shortly after in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say. The woman is expected to survive.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

Police added that they're asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP