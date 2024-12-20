Man dies following shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who was shot in Newport News Tuesday died in the hospital the following day, police say.

Officers were sent to the zero block of Traverse Road around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There, police say they found 21-year-old Amari Maxwell seriously injured after being shot.

Maxwell was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries Wednesday, police say.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. At this time, police haven't named a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.