4 Portsmouth shootings leave 2 dead, others hurt, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gun violence marked the beginning of Sunday morning in Portsmouth as police said they are investigating four separate shooting incidents that left two people dead and four hurt.

All of the incidents occured within 3 hours, police said.

Around 12:30, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Lancer Drive, a press release stated. They found 53-year-old Michael Thomas Marshall who had been shot. He died at the scene.

About an hour later, officers found 33-year-old Michael Livermon shot in the 2300 block of Elliott Avenue, the release said. Medics pronounced Livermon dead at the scene.

Fewer than 20 minutes later, police officers were called to a lounge in the 1100 block of London Boulevard where one woman had been shot and two others were by a vehicle leaving the shooting scene, the release said. All three were taken to the hospital.

The police department said around 2:50 a.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the 100 block of Navajo Trail, though investigators could not find a crime scene. They're trying to figure out whether the shooting actually happened with in the city.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of life that occurred early this morning. We are working diligently to gather all the facts related to these incidents and are asking for anyone with information to come forward to help detectives put all the pieces together. Our hearts go out to the families as they deal with these tragedies. We continue to ask for the community’s support as we work to address the violence within the city."

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.