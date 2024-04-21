Watch Now
2 killed in shooting on Lancer Driver in Portsmouth

Police said they apprehended one person
Posted at 11:35 PM, Apr 20, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left two people dead early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30, officers responded to the 600 block of Lancer Driver, near Airline Boulevard, for a report of suspicious activity. When they got there, they found two men fatally shot.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Eric Pernell Jones Jr. and Russell Branden Barnes.

In addition, police said they apprehended Jamal Antonio Parham but did not provide details on any charges.

The police department said its investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

