NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Norfolk's Ocean View area left one man dead Sunday night.

Norfolk police said it happened around 7:20 p.m. on Pretty Lake Lane, between 1st Bay and 2nd Bay streets.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name nor did they provide information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.