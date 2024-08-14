Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a month ago in Norfolk.

Steven E. Williams Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm, police say.

On July 21, police say they found a man who had been shot in the 2100 block of Pretty Lake Avenue. He died from his injuries, police say.

Police identified him as 24-year-old Norman A. Hollowell Jr. from Norfolk.

Williams Jr. is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.