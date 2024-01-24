Watch Now
News

Actions

Shooting death on Upland Dr. is 'domestic related:' Hampton police

IMG_1526.jpg
IMG_1525.jpg
IMG_1524.jpg
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:39:36-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting on Upland Drive left one man dead, according to Hampton Police.

An HPD post on the social media platform X said that officers were called to the 200 block of Upland Drive around 12: 30 p.m. where they found the victim.

The homicide investigation revealed that the incident is domestic related.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather