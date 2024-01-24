Shooting death on Upland Dr. is 'domestic related:' Hampton police

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting on Upland Drive left one man dead, according to Hampton Police.

An HPD post on the social media platform X said that officers were called to the 200 block of Upland Drive around 12: 30 p.m. where they found the victim.

Hampton Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Upland Drive, one adult male deceased. Call came in at approximately 12:29 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Fu3h5NFNqI — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 24, 2024

The homicide investigation revealed that the incident is domestic related.

