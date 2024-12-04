Indian River High mourning loss of student who died Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Indian River High School community is mourning the loss of senior Dejour "DJ" Crippen, who passed away Tuesday, according to an email from the school's principal shared with News 3.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the deeply sad news that one of our Braves, Senior Dejour “DJ” Crippen, passed away this morning. This loss touches us all, and our thoughts and prayers are with Dejour’s family during this profoundly difficult time," the email reads.

News 3's John Hood reached out to the school about the shooting of a 17-year-old in Virginia Beach Monday night based on information seen on social media. The school sent the email in response, though Virginia Beach Police have not confirmed the name of the shooting victim, who they also said passed away on Tuesday morning.

Virginia Beach Police reported Tuesday that the 17-year-old was found shot in the 5700 block of Schoolhouse Road around 9 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

"At Indian River High School, we are a close-knit community," wrote Principal Naomi Dunbar. "Please know, we recognize how painful this news may be for our students, staff, and families. We are here to support each other, especially DJ’s classmates, teachers, and those who knew him well."

Dunbar said the school will offer resources for those struggling following their classmate's death.