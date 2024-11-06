Man shot, killed on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in Norfolk Monday, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Hanson Avenue just before noon, police say. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound, police added.

Police identified the man as James E. Fortson Jr., 66, from Norfolk. He was taken to a hospital for where he later died, police say.

It is currently being investigated as a homicide. At this time, police have no named a suspect.

If you have any information, police encourage you to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.