Man shot and killed in Norfolk's Ghent area: Police

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jul 06, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood, police say. The shooting happened just a block off Colley Avenue.

According to a post to the Norfolk Police Department's X page, the call for shots fired came in around 1:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to Core Avenue, between Gates and Harrington Avenues, to find a man who had been shot. According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect or what led to the deadly gunfire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

