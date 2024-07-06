Man shot and killed in Norfolk's Ghent area: Police

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood, police say. The shooting happened just a block off Colley Avenue.

According to a post to the Norfolk Police Department's X page, the call for shots fired came in around 1:20 a.m.

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in the 1800 block of Core Avenue. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A suspect is in custody. Call came in around 1:20 a.m. More details will follow once they become available. pic.twitter.com/hX28Hkpf49 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 6, 2024

Officers arrived to Core Avenue, between Gates and Harrington Avenues, to find a man who had been shot. According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect or what led to the deadly gunfire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.