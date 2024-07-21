Deadly stabbing ends with VBPD shooting, killing suspect, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A report of a stabbing in Virginia Beach Saturday night escalated to police officers shooting and killing a suspect, according to law enforcement officials.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing in the 4100 block of White Beam Court.

When officers arrived, police said a person who was armed met at the scene.

"Preliminary information is that after verbal commands were disregarded and attempts at less-lethal force were ineffective, officers discharged their weapons to stop the suspect threat," police said in the release.

The suspect died at the scene.

Inside the home, officers found three victims, police said. One had died. Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 3 for the latest.