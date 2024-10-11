Man dies following shooting in Norfolk's Coleman Place neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died following a shooting Thursday night in the Coleman Place area of Norfolk, police say.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue after a car accident was reported. There, officers found the driver of the car suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive, police say. Police identified him as 48-year-old Christian Williams from Norfolk.

After investigating, police learned that Williams was shot in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue, then drove to the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue where he hit another car.

Police classified his death as a homicide and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.