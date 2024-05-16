Watch Now
Son accused of stabbing his father to death in Newport News

Posted at 2:43 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:42:46-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been charged and accused of stabbing his father to death, according to Newport News police.

Joshua Whack, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a knife in the commission of a felony, police say.

The charges are in connection to a stabbing that happened in the 11100 block of Mintwood Place, police say. When police arrived around 1 p.m. on Thursday, they said they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man did not survive, police say. He's since been identified by police as 50-year-old Horace Whack III.

Police are not looking for additional suspects.

