NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was killed in a shooting Monday night on East Olney Road near Downtown Norfolk, according to a release from the city.

Edward K. Collins, 42, who lived in the 300 block of East Olney, was discovered by police around 11 p.m. in the 500 block suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died in the hospital.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information on this incident to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.