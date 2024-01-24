Watch Now
News

Actions

Victim identified in deadly Portsmouth shooting

portsmouth police
News 3
portsmouth police
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 16:01:05-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead and another injured after being shot on Wednesday.

WTKR 2024 Homicide Tracker

News

Hampton Roads 2024 Homicide Tracker

Brianna Lanham
10:37 AM, Jan 09, 2024

On January 24, around 12:30 a.m., Portsmouth police say they responded to Maryview Hospital for a walk-in gunshot wound.

Police explained that they located 37-year-old Johnny Burden with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a 34-year-old man with a non-threatening gunshot wound.

Burden later died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced at the hospital. The other victim is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing currently.

Anyone who has information about this crime can call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757)-393-8536 or you can submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather