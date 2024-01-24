Victim identified in deadly Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead and another injured after being shot on Wednesday.

News Hampton Roads 2024 Homicide Tracker Brianna Lanham

On January 24, around 12:30 a.m., Portsmouth police say they responded to Maryview Hospital for a walk-in gunshot wound.

Police explained that they located 37-year-old Johnny Burden with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a 34-year-old man with a non-threatening gunshot wound.

Burden later died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced at the hospital. The other victim is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing currently.

Anyone who has information about this crime can call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757)-393-8536 or you can submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.