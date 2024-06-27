Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Man in hospital after Portsmouth shooting: Police

Top Stories - Thursday June 27
portsmouth police
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jun 27, 2024

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers said they responded to a call in the 1900 block of Talley Circle at around 1:45 a.m.

More from Portsmouth: Woman fatally shot in armed altercation with police: Newport News Police Department

Woman fatally shot in armed altercation with police: Newport News Police Department

On scene, officers said they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice