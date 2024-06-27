Man in hospital after Portsmouth shooting: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers said they responded to a call in the 1900 block of Talley Circle at around 1:45 a.m.

On scene, officers said they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.