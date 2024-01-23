Teen dead, found shot inside vehicle on LaSalle Ave., Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A teen was shot multiple times Monday before dying at the hospital, and police are now looking for a suspect.

Around 7:16 p.m., emergency officials received a call for multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Michigan Drive.

While officers were responding to the area of Michigan Drive, officials got a second call in reference to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of LaSalle Avenue just north of Armistead Avenue.

Police told us they located a 17-year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue with a life-threatening injury. While at the hospital the victim succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed.

An police initial investigation revealed the victim was in the 300 block of Michigan Drive when he was struck by gunfire.

The now deceased victim fled the scene traveling northbound on LaSalle Avenue where he lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch, police explained. Police say they don't have any suspect information to release at this time or know of any motives surrounding the incident.

If you have any information about thee shooting, you can contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.