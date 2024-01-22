Family and friends remember 15-year-old killed in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Family and friends have identified the teen shot at a Chesapeake apartment complex and who later died as 15-year-old Tishaun Oliver.

"It's heartbreaking to see young teenagers that young to get shot," Shamar Mason, a neighbor, said.

The neighborhood of MacDonald Manor is still in disbelief after Sunday night's shooting.

Friends and family say Oliver was a student and football player at Indian River High School. They say he was kind and loved to be with his friends.

"He was a lot kids' friend and best friend, he was a good person to the neighborhood," Mason said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called out to the apartment complex where they found Oliver shot along with two other men.

All three were taken to the hospital where Oliver later died.

Mason, who said he and his brothers would hang out with Oliver, said it was a young life take way too soon.

"It's sad because you know a lot of kids they got their whole life planned and to see him, he plays football and I bet he wanted to play football when he gets older and be a football player," Mason said. "To see he can't even do that when he gets older is sad."

Police said the two other men are still recovering, and so far, no arrests have been made.

As friends remember Oliver's life they want his family to know they are there for them

"If you guys need anything just come up to me, I'll pray for you," Mason said. "Anything you need I'm here."

Police are encouraging anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting P3TIPS.com.