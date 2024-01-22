Shooting in Chesapeake leaves teen boy dead, 2 men injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teen boy is dead and two men are injured following a shooting in Chesapeake, according to police.

On Sunday, Jan. 21 just after 7:30 p.m., police went to the 1300 block of Mac Donald Rd. There, they say they found three people who had been shot: a 15-year-old boy and two men. They were all taken to the hospital, police say.



The 15-year-old boy died at the hospital from his injuries. One of the men is seriously injured, and the other is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting P3TIPS.com.

