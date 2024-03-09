'Road rage' incident leads to deadly shooting in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is facing charges after Chesapeake police said a "road rage" incident on Friday led to a deadly shooting.

Just before 5:40 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Military Highway and Canal Drive for a crash with a person in the roadway.

Chesapeake police said officers found a man laying in the middle of the roadway. Authorities found out he had been shot, not hit by a vehicle.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Derrick Knight, died at the scene, police said.

Police on Saturday said Friday's shooting followed a "road rage" incident, though they didn't provide any further details.

The police department also said officers arrested Leonard Parker, 55, of Chesapeake, Friday afternoon. He's charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jail records show Parker is being held on no-bond at the Chesapeake jail. He's scheduled to have a court appearance Monday morning.

Police said the investigation is still underway.

