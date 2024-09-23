Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake wife charged in the shooting death of husband

Man shot identified as 46-year-old Christopher Heck of Chesapeake
crime scene tape
Posted
and last updated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband, according the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police have charged 45-year-old Heather Heck in his death. She is currently facing two charges, first offense of firearm use, and murder in the second degree.

Watch related coverage: Chesapeake Police investigate homicide on Sea Palling Lane

Chesapeake investigate a homicide on Sea Palling Lane

On Friday at approximately 7:57 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on 700 block of Sea Palling Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

That man has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Heck of Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

A court hearing for Heather Heck has been scheduled as of this morning. No further details have been released about this incident.

News 3 will provide more updates on this story as information becomes available.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚