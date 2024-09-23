Chesapeake wife charged in the shooting death of husband

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband, according the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police have charged 45-year-old Heather Heck in his death. She is currently facing two charges, first offense of firearm use, and murder in the second degree.

Chesapeake investigate a homicide on Sea Palling Lane

On Friday at approximately 7:57 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on 700 block of Sea Palling Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

That man has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Heck of Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

A court hearing for Heather Heck has been scheduled as of this morning. No further details have been released about this incident.

