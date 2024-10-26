Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man charged in fatal stabbing at Tinee Giant on Sewells Point Rd. in Norfolk

Tinee Giant Store on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — A 52-year-old is charged with murder after police say he stabbed and killed a man Friday at a Norfolk convenience store.

Police were called to the Tinee Giant Store at 7101 Sewells Point Road for a stabbing, a release said. They found Brandon M. Rhodes, 35, of Norfolk, suffering from a stab wound. He died at the hospital.

Authorities said they later charged Archie L. Jones, 52, of Norfolk, with second-degree murder.

Jones is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search