Man charged in fatal stabbing at Tinee Giant on Sewells Point Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A 52-year-old is charged with murder after police say he stabbed and killed a man Friday at a Norfolk convenience store.

Police were called to the Tinee Giant Store at 7101 Sewells Point Road for a stabbing, a release said. They found Brandon M. Rhodes, 35, of Norfolk, suffering from a stab wound. He died at the hospital.

Authorities said they later charged Archie L. Jones, 52, of Norfolk, with second-degree murder.

Jones is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.