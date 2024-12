NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Sunday night shooting on Cary Avenue in Norfolk, police said Monday.

Police responded to the call in the 1500 block of Cary Avenue around 10:35 p.m. where they found the victim.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, but police are still investigating and have not announced charges.

