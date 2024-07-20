Family wants answers after loved one killed in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The family and friends of Quashawone Perry gathered Friday. Perry was shot in Portsmouth June 27. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Perry's mother Tamiko Perkins spoke with News 3. She said the family is left with heartache and more questions than answers.

"My four-year-old grandson is saying, 'grandma I want to speak to my daddy, I want to see my daddy." I don't know what to say to him. It's hard. You broke my family. Whoever did this, you broke my family. You broke my heart," said Perkins.

No one can forget the moment they heard what happened.

"I was woken up out of my sleep and I knew something was wrong getting a call at 2 a.m., I was devastated. I dropped down to my knees and prayed," said Perry's aunt Quarmecia Scott.

Those gathered told News 3 they miss their nephew, brother, son, father, and friend.

"Quashawone was the life of the party. That was my baby. Any room he walked into he lit up. Everybody loved him," said Scott.

They still don't know who killed Perry – the shooter has not been arrested – or why, but they hope somebody comes forward.

"I want justice. I want justice for my son and then maybe I can start my healing process. And right now – I'm never going to be the same but it would be better if I know whoever did this is paying for what they've done to my son," said Perkins.

We reached out to police to see if there are any more details they can share to help this family get some answers. For now the family is asking anyone with information or videos of the shooting to turn that into the police.