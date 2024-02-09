Man in custody after 'domestic-related' stabbing in Norfolk leaves 2 dead

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in custody after two people were stabbed to death in Norfolk, according to police.

Police say they were made aware of the stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 8 just before 5 p.m. It happened in the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue in the Fairmont Park area of Norfolk, police say.

Officers say they found two people who had been stabbed: a woman, 64-year-old Arneta Thagard, and a man, 46-year-old Ronnie C. Campbell. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After investigating, police say they arrested Ronnie N. Campbell, 21, on Thursday night around 10 p.m. He was arrested in the 1700 block of Alsace Avenue, police added.

Ronnie N. Campbell faces the following charges, according to police: two counts of second-degree murder and one count of malicious wounding.

Detectives haven't shared details on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, but they did describe it as "domestic-related." We will update this article as we learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.