One person dead, another hospitalized in stabbing on Dunkirk Avenue: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — There was a fatal double stabbing on Dunkirk Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., police went to the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue where they found one woman dead, according to a post on the social media platform X from the NPD.

#NPD is currently investigating a double stabbing in the 3400 block of Dunkirk Ave. A woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Call came in around 4:55 p.m. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/qDDlm0FEcx — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 8, 2024

Another man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

