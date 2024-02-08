Watch Now
One person dead, another hospitalized in stabbing on Dunkirk Avenue: Norfolk police

Posted at 6:53 PM, Feb 08, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — There was a fatal double stabbing on Dunkirk Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., police went to the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue where they found one woman dead, according to a post on the social media platform X from the NPD.

Another man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

