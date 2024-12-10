Watch Now
Man charged in connection to deadly shooting near Mt. Trashmore carnival has court appearance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival will be in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

The shooting, which happened back on May 25, left a 15-year-old girl dead and an 18-year-old man hurt, police say.

The man who was hurt — Markal Cook, who's now 19 — is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon in connection to the incident, police say.

Allegations in court documents say Cook was recorded in a video taking a pistol from a concealed location and firing into a crowd. However, in a jailhouse interview with News 3 back in June, Cook claimed he was nothing more than an innocent bystander trying to survive the chaos.

He says during the incident, a bullet went through his lung and spinal cord.

News 3's John Hood is in the courtroom right now as this case develops. He'll have the latest starting on News 3 at 4.

