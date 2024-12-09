Man accused of armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Colley Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he robbed a 7-Eleven in Norfolk Sunday night with a knife, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say they went to the 7-Eleven located at 3805 Colley Avenue after a robbery was reported. There, they learned that a man went into the store with a knife, demanded items and left.

Watch: Man charged in connection to attempted armed robbery at Chesapeake barber shop, police say

Man charged in connection to attempted armed robbery at Chesapeake barber shop, police say

During the incident, a woman's cheek was cut but she didn't require medical attention, police say.

Shortly after, police say they arrested a suspect, 50-year-old Anthony Wynn from Suffolk, about half a mile away in the 3500 block of Killam Avenue.

Wynn is charged with armed robbery and malicious wounding, police say. He's being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.