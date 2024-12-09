Man accused of armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Colley Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he robbed a 7-Eleven in Norfolk Sunday night with a knife, police say.
Around 7:30 p.m., police say they went to the 7-Eleven located at 3805 Colley Avenue after a robbery was reported. There, they learned that a man went into the store with a knife, demanded items and left.
During the incident, a woman's cheek was cut but she didn't require medical attention, police say.
Shortly after, police say they arrested a suspect, 50-year-old Anthony Wynn from Suffolk, about half a mile away in the 3500 block of Killam Avenue.
Wynn is charged with armed robbery and malicious wounding, police say. He's being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.