Mother, son in Norfolk court for alleged murder of grandmother

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman who's accused of murdering her 81-year-old mother at a Norfolk senior living facility and her son who allegedly helped her will be in court Monday for their preliminary hearings.

Watch previous coverage: Woman accused of killing her elderly mother in Norfolk with her son's help, denied bond

Woman accused of killing her elderly mother in Norfolk with her son's help, denied bond

Heather Cummings and her son Clifton Cummings were both charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after Cleo Ann Loizides was found dead at Commonwealth Senior Living on June 30.

Loizides is Heather Cummings' mother and Clifton Cummings' grandmother, according to court documents reviewed by News 3.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk woman's daughter held her down while grandson strangled her to death: Court docs

Norfolk woman's daughter held her down while grandson strangled her to death: Court docs

Both Cummings made confessions about playing a role in Loizides' death, police say. Clifton Cummings said he strangled his grandmother with a strap from a bag, while Heather Cummings said she held her mother down by her hands and encouraged her to "just let go, it's for the best."

News 3 has a crew at today's hearings. This article will be updated with more information.