Alleged Suffolk church shooter charged with attempted second-degree murder

SUFFOLK, Va. — As Chief Apostle Brian Outlaw addressed his congregation at Suffolk's Divine Church of Dliverance and Transformation Holiness, a congregant, armed with a gun, entered through a back door and approached the podium with the gun drawn.

Outlaw tackled the alleged shooter, identified by Suffolk police Monday as Tremonte Smith, 24, of Chesapeake.

Smith is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, and shooting into a building. He was arraigned in court on Monday morning, records show.

Watch: Pastor says he tackled man with gun in church

Suffolk pastor says he tackled man with gun in church

Smith fired one shot in the direction of the pulpit, though it did not strike anyone, and he was quickly restrained and disarmed while the congregants waited for police to arrive on scene.

"I went into active mode and grabbed the gun and wrestled the gun from him to make sure it wouldn't go off in the congregation but it went off in the pulpit," Outlaw told News 3 Sunday.

It was a scary moment for churchgoers, who'd been listening to some of the New Testament.

Watch: 'Keep him in prayer', church leader says following shooting

Chief Apostle says to keep church shooter in prayer

"When we pulled [the service] up on the Facebook [livestream] from home, my wife — she heard the shots — she said something happened at the church, so I jumped up and came running out here," said Raymond Giles who had children and grandchildren inside the church.

Churchgoers gave thanks to God that no one was hurt.

"Only thing I can say is we put the young man in prayer. Let's keep the young man in prayer and let God intervene to give him strength. Whatever he's going through, whatever he's facing, asking God to give him strength. And strength in his family," said Outlaw.

They finished the service and shared in a prayer.