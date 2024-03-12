19-year-old dead after shooting on Haywood Drive: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed at 19-year-old man on Monday night.

Around 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Haywood Drive for a reported gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male, now identified as 19-year-old Aveyon Jordan, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about the shooting call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

