Woman found shot to death in her Hampton home; police open homicide investigation

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was found shot to death in her Hampton home Sunday night, according to police.

Police say around 10:15 p.m., they got a call about an unconscious person in the 1st block of Bentley Drive. When officers arrived, police say they found Heaven-Lee Reed, 31, inside her home.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach police looking for suspects who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

VB Police looking for males who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

Reed had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, police say.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police confirmed.

Hampton police are asking anyone with information to call them at 757–727–6111. You can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.