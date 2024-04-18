Watch Now
3 shot, 2 dead after domestic shooting on 16th Street in Newport News

Posted at 9:23 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 22:09:10-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people are dead and another is injured after what police described as an apparent domestic shooting in Newport News Wednesday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., police were called to 700 block 16th Street where they say found three people who had been shot inside a house.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and two victims were transported to the hospital, according to the Newport News police public information officer.

Of the people transported to the hospital, one died and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Because the incident was domestic, police say, there is no suspect they are looking for.

The death's mark Newport News' fourth and fifth homicides of 2024.

