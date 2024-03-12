Watch Now
2 dead in Portsmouth shooting on Turnpike Rd.: Police

Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 12, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were investigating after two people were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Turnpike Road at around 3:05 p.m.

On scene, police found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said the investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

