Man shot and killed Sunday morning in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police say a man is dead following an early-morning shooting in the East End neighborhood of Newport News on Sunday.

According to a release, ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to shots fired on 36th Street near Madison and Marshall Avenues around 2:13 a.m.

Police say officers arrived to find a man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

