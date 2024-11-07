Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Triple shooting near Spartan Village leaves woman with life-threatening injuries: NPD

Triple Shooting on Corprew Ave.
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in which a woman was found with life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, police officers were called to the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue around 7:45 p.m. in Norfolk.

Police also found two men with non life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital by first responders.

Investigators did not immediately release any information about a suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search