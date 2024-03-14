Watch Now
Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting on Campostella Road: Norfolk police

Posted at 10:13 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 22:15:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting on Campostella Road.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Campostella Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Norfolk police. Officers found 25-year-old Nikemeon Brewer, of Portsmouth, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

Brewer died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Kevin E. Hayes, 32, of Chesapeake, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, according to Norfolk police.

Hayes is being held without bond.

