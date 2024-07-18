Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk, police said.

Officers said they were investigating in the 500 block of Grantham Road after a man was shot at a home.

Police said they received reports of the shooting at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

Two people of interest were detained at the scene, police said.