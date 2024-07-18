Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Norfolk home

Top Stories - Thursday July 18
Norfolk Police
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jul 18, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk, police said.

Officers said they were investigating in the 500 block of Grantham Road after a man was shot at a home.

Watch more Norfolk: Police still searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured Norfolk man

Police still searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured Norfolk man

Police said they received reports of the shooting at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

Two people of interest were detained at the scene, police said.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

WTKR will match first $4k in donations