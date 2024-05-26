Watch Now
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide at Riverside hospital: NNPD

Posted at 10:08 AM, May 26, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A husband and wife are dead from an apparent murder-suicide shooting in a room at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News Sunday morning, Newport News Police confirmed.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene, according to NNPD.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m. Sunday and the hospital was on lockdown briefly, but the lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects and police say patient treatment has not been impacted.

News 3 has a reporter at the scene working to learn more.

