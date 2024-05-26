Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide at Riverside hospital: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A husband and wife are dead from an apparent murder-suicide shooting in a room at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News Sunday morning, Newport News Police confirmed.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene, according to NNPD.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m. Sunday and the hospital was on lockdown briefly, but the lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects and police say patient treatment has not been impacted.

